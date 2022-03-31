The United Chamber Advocacy Network (UCAN), a coalition of 10 local chambers of commerce including the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, released its 2022 State Policy Agenda that outlines priorities and concerns among the chambers’ members.
Among the top concerns were taxes, regulations, the COVID-19 pandemic, public safety and housing.
The agenda was released at a forum attended by legislators such as Assemblymember James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and state Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff. Others who attended include Assemblymember Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, and Assemblymember Kevin Kiley. Also in attendance were staff members representing Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, and state Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber.
The completed agenda was formed through input from a survey administered by UCAN chambers in December and January. UCAN said it represents more than 6,000 employers in four Northern California counties.
“UCAN really helps us take our chamber’s advocacy efforts to the next level and better represent the priorities of our members,” Marni Sanders, CEO of Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “Advocacy really is truly a priority for our members and UCAN gives us a platform to amplify our voice, working with other local chambers of commerce in our region and with state level business organizations.”
According to UCAN, these state issues were identified as top priorities:
– Reduce taxes and regulations
– End COVID restrictions/foster recovery
– Enhance public safety
– Expand housing supply
UCAN said these priorities will help influence positions chambers of commerce can take on any given bill in the state Legislature.
“UCAN chambers’ members consistently express concerns about California’s high taxes and burdensome regulatory climate but the topics of COVID restrictions, public safety and housing supply rose to the top this year,” UCAN said.
The coalition said an example of the type of legislation it plans to lobby for is Assembly Bill 2390 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance. That bill seeks to “amend Proposition 47 to allow the aggregation of the values of the property involved in one or more cases of shoplifting or theft into a single count or charge when the case involves one or more acts of theft or shoplifting,” UCAN said.
AB 2390, which is sponsored by the California Retailers Association, is intended to address concerns related to organized criminal retail theft.
According to Prop 47, which was approved by voters in 2014, if a shoplifter steals less than $950 of merchandise in any one incident, then the incident is treated as a misdemeanor, UCAN said. The coalition said the suspect in those cases is often released quickly and charges are rarely filed. AB 2390 seeks to deter crime by allowing police and prosecutors to charge suspects with a felony if and when the amount of merchandise stolen in multiple incidents exceeds $950, UCAN said.
During the forum, Gallagher said the biggest problem facing California is a declining quality of life. He said this was the result of increases in crime, homelessness and housing prices.
Nielsen praised UCAN for effectively advocating for the interests of local chambers and small business owners. He said they were “the lifeblood of our local communities and the economy,” UCAN said. Nielsen said the biggest threat facing California is the Legislature ceding authority to the governor.
For a copy of UCAN’s 2022 State Policy Agenda, visit www.amgroup.us/UCAN.