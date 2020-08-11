The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce announced in a news release a new partnership with Yuba Sutter Economic Development Corp. to develop a webinar series to support the local business community, according to a news release.
The intention of the series is to provide businesses in the Yuba-Sutter area with information, tools and resources to help them rebuild, recover and be more resilient in the face of the impacts of the COVID 19 crisis.
“The Chamber is incredibly grateful to YSEDC for their partnership in this effort! We have been the recipient of a $30,000 contract with YSEDC to bring this webinar series and other business resiliency programs to our business community in 2020 and 2021,” said Marni Sanders, Chamber CEO. “Partnerships such as this are critical to our business community and give us the leverage to offer more support.
“Understanding the stress that most of our businesses are suffering now has allowed us to develop the seminars with pertinent content and real-time information.”
For more information, go online to: www.yubasutterchamber.com.