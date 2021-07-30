The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that it will be administering a local film commission that will be created in part by a $25,000 commitment by the Yuba Sutter Lodging Association (YSLA).
“A film commission is a one-stop resource for film, TV and commercial production,” it was stated in a release issued by the chamber and YSLA. “Film commissions are created to attract production to the communities in which they operate. There are many reasons to create a film commission, including the promotion of tourism and visibility of the region but the principal reason is to promote economic development and job creation.”
Marni Sanders, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, said this effort will provide tremendous opportunities for the Yuba-Sutter community.
“The tax revenue that can be generated through local production activities can be significant,” said Sanders. “In fact, in our neighboring communities with film commissions, economic impact is in the millions. We are looking at the potential for major economic impact through the work of a local film commission. We are incredibly grateful to the YSLA for their commitment to invest in this effort.”
According to Sanders, many communities have film commissions and a number of local residents have wanted to see this idea come to fruition locally.
“It has been a challenge to get the financial backing that is needed to create a sustainable and successful film commission,” said Sanders. “Our goal is to raise $50,000 in the first year and we are halfway there thanks to the Lodging Association. This commitment is what we hope to be a springboard to more support.”
Sanders said the funding received in year one will allow the chamber to build the infrastructure, and form the organization.
“One big piece of the infrastructure is building a website with a directory of all that Yuba-Sutter has to offer for potential filming locations, food, lodging, services, etc. We will also be busy forming important relationships within the film industry and begin marketing Yuba-Sutter to the industry.”
Location film production has a widespread economic impact that can benefit the entire community, according to the release, with each location shoot providing local jobs for camera operators, sound and lighting technicians, electricians, caterers, plumbers, carpenters, animal trainers, truck drivers, makeup artists, graphic artists, photographers, hairdressers, set designers, and production assistants.
These location dollars are spent on hardware, props, film, photo developing, plants, paint, lumber, cleaners, furniture, portable toilets, generators, clothing, entertainment, food, lodging and gasoline, it was stated in the release.
“We are excited to partner with the chamber to provide financial support for establishing a film commission and are confident that our initial investment will be a springboard to procure the additional support needed,” said Jacob Young, president of the YSLA. “We are confident in the work the chamber has done thus far and their commitment to support the economic vitality of our community. Investing in this effort is in perfect alignment with the YSLA’s mission as this effort has the potential to bring more vitality to our community and increase tourism to the Yuba-Sutter region. We are excited for this local film commission to get up and running.”
According to the release, the chamber has already begun working closely with a dedicated committee with representation and support from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and Conejo Bros., Media along with several film industry experts, including Film Shasta and Film Commissioner Sabrina Jurisich, who has been instrumental in providing guidance in the formation of this local film commission.
“I commend the YSLA board for their great vision and forward thinking – they see that the return will far exceed the annual investment,” said Sanders.
For more information about the film commission, call Sanders at 743-6501 or email msanders@yubasutterchamber.com.