Vendor fair

Claudette Michel displays her California Rice Blends at Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce’s small business vendor fair in April.

 Courtesy of Kristen Perry

On Aug. 13, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will hold a summer vendor fair to promote small businesses within the area. The community event will platform business owners who work from home in order to bring more attention to their work.

The Summer Celebration Vendor Fair will feature over 25 vendors and include music, food and entertainment with a focus being placed on home-based businesses. Some vendor spaces are still available, but those who manage their business or produce retail products from home have been made a priority when registering for vendor space, CEO Marni Sanders said in a statement.

Tags

Recommended for you