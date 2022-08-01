On Aug. 13, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will hold a summer vendor fair to promote small businesses within the area. The community event will platform business owners who work from home in order to bring more attention to their work.
The Summer Celebration Vendor Fair will feature over 25 vendors and include music, food and entertainment with a focus being placed on home-based businesses. Some vendor spaces are still available, but those who manage their business or produce retail products from home have been made a priority when registering for vendor space, CEO Marni Sanders said in a statement.
The chamber holds several vendor fairs throughout the year, including spring, summer and holiday events to give visibility to local businesses. Sanders said that this event will bring more attention to home-based businesses and give business owners a public space to grow within the community.
“Local business is built on establishing long-term relationships. That is why it’s important businesses get their products and services in front of the community. By creating these events, the chamber is helping to increase visibility of our small businesses by bringing the community together,” Sanders said.
The Summer Celebration Vendor Fair will be held in the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 1300 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon. The vendor fair will be free and open to the public.