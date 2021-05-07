The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair for the hospitality industry on Tuesday.
Marni Sanders, CEO of the chamber, said she has had a number of conversations with those in the industry that are saying they are facing challenges with being understaffed, particularly restaurant owners.
“It’s a struggle for them to get staff,” Sanders said. “We’re trying to support the industry.”
She said there are a number of reasons that people may not be getting back into the workforce, such as current unemployment benefits and families may have children that are having to balance child care and other responsibilities, etc.
“We’re trying to do what we can to raise awareness to people looking for jobs that there are jobs available,” Sanders said.
As of earlier this week, Sanders said they had about half a dozen employers sign up for the fair so far.
Jobseekers will be able to walk up to a booth and talk to owners or top-level management about jobs that are available and ask questions.
“Most of the restaurants involved are locally owned with wonderful owners,” Sanders said. “These businesses are great to work for, they’re great people to work for.”
She said it’s recommended that jobseekers bring their resume, job history and dress business casual.
“Come ready to work,” Sanders said.
The Hospitality Job Fair will take place Tuesday, May 11, from 2-4 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City.
To register for the event visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/calendar, select May 11 on the calendar and select either the details for employers or jobseekers.
Sanders said the chamber is also planning to host a not-industry-specific job fair in August – a date has not yet been set.