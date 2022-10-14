The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Slice of Respect fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at its parking lot in Yuba City, 1300 Franklin Rd.

The fundraiser is intended to support Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce employee Jacki Lee’s son Danny Lee and his battle with a rare form of cancer that organizers said requires aggressive treatment. Jacki Lee is the office and business services manager for the chamber.

