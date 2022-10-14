The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Slice of Respect fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at its parking lot in Yuba City, 1300 Franklin Rd.
The fundraiser is intended to support Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce employee Jacki Lee’s son Danny Lee and his battle with a rare form of cancer that organizers said requires aggressive treatment. Jacki Lee is the office and business services manager for the chamber.
The event on Monday will feature pizzas by Rolling Stone Pizza and pies from Stephens Farmhouse, with a suggested donation of $20 for each.
Organizers said all donations can be paid via cash, check (made payable to SayLove and in the memo note Slice of Respect-Jacki), or Venmo @SAYlove530 and make note that it’s for Jacki’s Slice of Respect.
According to the GoFundMe page, Danny Lee, who is 38, was diagnosed with colon cancer in April 2020.
“May 12, 2020 he had surgery. We expected 1 incision and 8 inches of the colon to be removed but instead he woke up to 6 incisions and 2 feet removed. It was a surprise but we were thankful and were praying this was the end of the journey,” it says on the GoFundMe page organized by his sister, Jaimie Hebert. “He was considered to be cancer free after surgery but for the next year and a half he dealt with anemia, dizziness, fatigue, was extremely weak, had internal bleeding and had more trips to the ER then we could count. Was this normal after 2 feet of colon being removed? We had hoped so but we questioned everything. So what do we do? We fight. We fight from the inside out. He goes on an anti-inflammatory diet. Cuts out sugar, dairy and alcohol. It helps and we hope it’s enough.”
In December 2021, the family was told the cancer had returned. Lee had a second surgery in January and another foot of his colon was removed – for a total of 3 feet of his colon removed and an additional six months of chemotherapy ahead of him.
“August 2022 he completed his last session of chemo. He looks good. He’s excited to be done with this chapter. We all are. We’re excited for him to LIVE and not just survive like he has been doing for almost 3 years. He’s excited to travel again and do whatever the hell he wants in life. Because he deserves it. He fought hard to be here and he’s not going to take anything for granted,” the page says. “September 2022 he has more tests done to confirm he’s in the clear … but he’s not. The cancer metastasized. The doc says he now has cancer of the Peritoneum. Peritoneum cancer is rare and develops in a thin layer of tissue that lines the abdomen. Surgery is not an option but with other treatment the survival rate is 2 years. TWO YEARS. Can you imagine being told you MIGHT have 2 years to live? He’s 38. THIRTY EIGHT!”
So far, the GoFundMe page has raised $19,151 toward its goal of $20,000.