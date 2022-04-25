To help kick-off Small Business Week, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Spring Vendor Fair on Saturday in Yuba City.
Marni Sanders, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, said the vendor fair will be a showcase for small businesses and will include food, music, and other activities. Sanders said the fair will give the community an opportunity to “get out and support local small businesses.”
The event is open to the public and free to attend. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 1300 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City.
“The focus of the Spring Vendor Fair is to provide a public space for area small businesses, like cottage industry and home-based businesses, to help grow within the community,” Sanders said in a statement. “... Local business is built on establishing long-term relationships. That is why it’s important businesses get their products and services in front of the community. By creating these events, the Chamber is helping to increase visibility of our small businesses by bringing the community together.”
For more information about the event, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com or find Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.