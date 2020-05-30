The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation are planning a series of webinars intended to provide local business owners with information and resources regarding reopening, rebuilding and recovering in the COVID-19 era.
The series will kick off next week with webinars scheduled for June 3 and June 4. Marni Sanders, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, said the events will feature topics revolving around helping business owners through the ongoing pandemic.
“We will continue to bring information and resources while we are in this situation of reopening and rebuilding,” she said. “We want to ensure our businesses have what they need to be successful and resilient, so we plan to continue these until there isn’t a need.”
On June 3, the discussion will revolve around the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Impact Disaster Loan. A panel of speakers will talk about how to stay compliant with the requirements of each loan program and how to understand the parameters around forgiveness of the loans. The webinar will be moderated by Joe McClure, executive vice president and chief banking officer at Golden Pacific Banks, and include a panel of six people, including a certified public accountant, banking industry representatives, a local business owner, an economic development expert and a representative from the Small Business Administration.
On June 4, the topic will be considerations for employers during COVID-19. Shawn Joost, a labor and employment attorney with the law firm of Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP, will discuss employee health and safety measures; handling sick or exposed employees; new COVID workers’ compensation rules; handling employees who do not wish to return to work; sick leave or other leave available for employees; and employer written policies re: COVID.
Both events will be held virtually via video conference. Wednesday’s event is scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m., while Thursday’s webinar is planned for 1-2 p.m.
Those interested in participating in the upcoming webinar series must register. To do so, visitwww.YubaSutterChamber.com/calendar, and click on the “register now” tab under either event.