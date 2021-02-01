A hearing to consider a change of venue motion filed by the defense in the case of a Chico man charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run that seriously injured a California Highway Patrol officer has been set for next week.
The motion was filed by the defense on Jan. 28 and the hearing will take place at 9 a.m. on Feb. 11.
Lucas Nelson was arrested on Oct. 19, 2019, after allegedly hitting Officer David Gordon with a car while Nelson was drunk, leaving Gordon with major injuries. Gordon was directing traffic on Highway 99 at Lomo Crossing when he was hit. He suffered breaks to his legs, pelvis, face, jaw and shoulder blades.
After four months at UC Davis Medical Center, Gordon was released in February 2020. Nelson has been out of custody since posting bail on Oct. 21, 2019.
At a pre-trial conference Monday, Nelson agreed that an expert witness for the defense who lives in Canada could appear for the trial via video conference. Nelson is scheduled to face a jury trial on Feb. 23 in Sutter County Superior Court.