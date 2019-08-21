As one bridge goes up, another is taken down.
Demolition of the old Fifth Street Bridge started on July 29 after vehicle and pedestrian traffic switched onto the new Fifth Street Bridge which spans the Feather River between Yuba City and Marysville, as well as the new 2nd Street Bridge which drivers cross en route to Yuba City.
“Approximately, over 7,000 cubic yards of concrete and rebar are being removed,” said Mehrdad Varzandeh, project manager and resident engineer with the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement Project.
The $73 million replacement project began in early 2018 and is being done by MCM Construction. It will be a 1,868-foot long, 76-foot wide, four-lane bridge that will carry about 95,000 vehicles per day, according to a Yuba City official.
Varzandeh said they anticipate completing demolition outside the waterway by the end of October with completion of structure removal within the waterway by the summer of 2020, due to permit restrictions.
He said there are no anticipated pedestrian or vehicular traffic impacts to the public.
For more information about the project, visit www.Fifthstreetbridge.com.