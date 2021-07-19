Board of supervisor district lines for Yuba County are anticipated to change later this year to reflect population changes over the past decade.
The final numbers from the 2020 Census are expected to arrive this fall, according to Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown.
Every 10 years, districts throughout the state, including boards of supervisors and school districts, are required to adjust district boundaries.
"The changes are intended to ensure that overall community representation by board members is balanced," Brown said in an email.
Yuba County's census count is expected to reveal an increase of 8,000 new residents in the past decade, Brown said. The final numbers will also show where the growth took place.
"In 2010, our population was about 72,000," Brown said. "Since then, building permits over the years and simple observations tell us that, once we get the census numbers, we will confirm that most of the growth occurred in the Linda and Plumas Lake areas, which fall into District 1 and District 4 for the board of supervisors. If lines are not adjusted, some supervisors will represent more residents while others represent fewer."
The board of supervisors must approve the final changes, but a designated committee initially made up of county staff from multiple departments, will begin the process. Brown said community members will also be able to participate in adjusting district lines.
After census numbers are pulled together at the federal level, counts are passed to the state, which makes sure the number of those incarcerated are included in the final tally.
"While census numbers are being finalized at the federal and state levels, Yuba County is using the time to get more information out to our residents about why the district lines are being changed and asking them to be part of the county committee efforts to change the boundaries in a meaningful way," Brown said.
If district lines were not adjusted, then one or two current districts with fewer people living in them would have the same representation power on the board as districts with more people living in them.
"Adjusting district boundary lines goes to the heart of equal representation," Brown said.
A change people will likely see will be similar to the change following the 2010 Census. Brown said it will be more difficult to associate a district with any particular community.
"Back in 2000, District 2 was synonymous with the community of Marysville," Brown said. "Then, in 2010, the overall population of Yuba County grew, but Marysville’s population hardly changed and thus the lines for District 2 were extended to include a portion of West Linda."
The final recommendation is expected to reach the board of supervisors by the end of the year. Residents are being asked to reach out to the county if they're interested in being a part of the redistricting project. When final numbers reach the county in the fall there will be public meetings and community workshops to see how to adjust district lines in ways that still keep neighborhoods intact, maintain connections in cultural communities and make sure entities like school districts are taken into consideration, according to Brown.
For information about redistricting and how to participate, visit www.yuba.org/redistricting.
In Sutter County, Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston will be taking the lead on the process, according to public information officer Chuck Smith. Johnston will present on the process at an upcoming board of supervisors meeting.
He said the Secretary of State's Office has created a template for how each county is expected to conduct the process.