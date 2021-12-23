The Dec. 7 election for a vacant seat on the Live Oak City Council was made official Tuesday as Jeramy Chapdelaine was sworn in during the council’s Tuesday meeting.
Chapdelaine was sworn in by Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston at the meeting after receiving 420 total votes in the special election. Chapdelaine captured 42.21 percent of the vote in an election that saw just 1,003 total votes out of 4,287 registered voters in Live Oak.
Cruz Mora came in second in the final tally with 277 votes, 27.84 percent; Aleks Tica was third with 257 votes, 25.83 percent; and Rick Dais was fourth with 41 votes, 4.12 percent.
Chapdelaine, 42, previously ran for Live Oak City Council in 2020 and has lived in the city for more than 16 years. He previously served as a Sutter County planning commissioner and Live Oak planning commissioner and is the Construction and Facilities Development Manager for the city of West Sacramento.
“I want to get to work for the citizens of Live Oak,” Chapdelaine previously told the Appeal shortly after the election earlier in the month. “Working with staff and trying to move forward and try to make some much needed improvements for the city.”
The Live Oak City Council seat had remained vacant since former Mayor Luis Hernandez resigned on May 31.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council named Nancy Santana as mayor and Bob Woten as vice mayor.