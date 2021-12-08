To fill a Live Oak City Council seat that has remained vacant since former Mayor Luis Hernandez resigned on May 31, voters chose Jeramy Chapdelaine to represent them after the final casting of ballots on Tuesday.
Chapdelaine, 42, previously ran for Live Oak City Council in 2020 and has lived in the city for more than 16 years. He previously served as a Sutter County planning commissioner and Live Oak planning commissioner and is the Construction and Facilities Development Manager for the city of West Sacramento.
“I’m still going to be waiting and watching for the official results, but it looks really good,” said Chapdelaine. “It’s really encouraging so far. Just the amount of support has been really humbling.”
According to unofficial results, Chapdelaine won 40.74 percent of the vote with 354 Live Oak residents casting their ballots for him. Cruz Mora came in second at 28.19 percent with 245 votes. Aleks Tica was third at 27.04 percent with 235 votes and Rick Dais pulled in 4.03 percent with 35 votes.
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston said the process of auditing the election will begin today, but there is a Dec. 14 deadline for the county to accept postmarked ballots that were postmarked prior to the closing of the polls at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Johnston said she hopes to make the election official shortly after that deadline.
According to Johnston, only 17 people actually voted physically at the polls on Tuesday with the remainder choosing to vote by mail. As of Wednesday, just 20 percent of registered voters in Live Oak cast ballots for the vacant city council seat, she said.
As Chapdelaine is now poised to represent Live Oak, he said he’s ready to get things moving.
“I want to get to work for the citizens of Live Oak,” he said. “Working with staff and trying to move forward and try to make some much needed improvements for the city.”
Chapdelaine said the long-disputed budget will be a top priority for him.
“Number one we have to get these budget issues figured out and get this budget adopted,” Chapdelaine said. “There’s additional work to do there. I believe that’s going to be an immediate item to deal with that’s going to be coming back up. They’ve only had a partial approval, so this is going to align with coming on council. I just have to get on the ground running. It’s going to be time to prep for that next budget in a couple months, so we have to continue to get those items back on track.”
Chapdelaine said incoming federal funds from the recently passed infrastructure bill also will be a priority for him and the council.
“Another item that’s out there that we really have to be proactive about is identifying projects and programs that are eligible for the federal infrastructure bill so that we can get everything ready when those things open up and we get funds and put that to work in Live Oak,” he said.
When asked why this run for council was different from his previous attempt, Chapdelaine said engagement with voters and time spent in the community played a huge role.
“I’ve continued to stay active,” he said. “I think those were good opportunities to meet more folks and I think I always continued to stay active and reach out. Don’t stop and don’t get discouraged. To me, that’s what it’s all about. The community and engagement. I think more time’s gone by and people got to know me and that was the biggest factor.”
While this council seat is only temporary, Chapdelaine did say he plans on running again to fill the role permanently.
“I greatly appreciate all the community support and the voters and I look forward to serving the community and look forward to getting this work going,” Chapdelaine said. “I know this is a partial term and I’m going to do my best … to show everybody my commitment to the community. I know things have been slow over the past year and a half and I just really want to try to work on those things. I know there’s been a lot of conflict … I just really look forward to working with everybody to find that middle ground and find solutions.”