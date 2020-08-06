A Wheatland man has been released from custody after the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office did not file charges against him.
Jeffery Floyd Allen, 60, was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly fired a shotgun as the victim pushed it away, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Allen and the victim were in a fight at a residence in the 19000 block of Mathew Road outside of Wheatland. After the shot, the victim reportedly hit Allen several times, detaining him until police arrived.
“There was insufficient evidence to prove criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt against Mr. Allen,” Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said Thursday.
Allen was booked into Yuba County Jail but as of late Thursday he was no longer in custody. Sorbello said charges can be filed for up to three years on most felony cases.