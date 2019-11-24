After hunting around the last four years for a place to build a Learning Resource Center, South Sutter Charter School has finally broken ground on the facility.
The charter hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its Learning Resource Center. John Wilberger, director of facilities and general services of Innovative Education Management, said they’d been looking for property or a building for the center.
“We finally decided that the best thing for the charter school and our partnership with the Marcum-Illinois Union Elementary School District (the authorizing district for South Sutter Charter) … is to build a facility on the school district’s property,” Wilberger said.
Cynthia Rachel, director of communications and development for IEM, said the facility will have two buildings, which will have some classroom/meeting space for things like science labs or workshops and then there will be the larger building for a curriculum library. The facility will be just under 5,000 square feet.
Rachel said the school is a personalized learning and a non-classroom based school. Many of the students identify as being homeschooled but the school offers classes, workshops, tutoring and more.
She said they currently ship materials to families and they don’t always get a chance to see what they’re like. However, with the new curriculum library, families will be able to see them and have some sort of interaction with the materials to see if they will work with their needs prior to ordering them; then once they are done with the items, they would return them to the library for another student to use. Rachel said the facility came as a response to California’s local control and accountability plan.
“We surveyed families as key stakeholders and staff to find out the academic supports that would help our students,” she said. “We found that one of the biggest things was (the need for) a curriculum library to have some face-to-face interaction.”
Jimmie Eggers, superintendent/principal of Marcum-Illinois Union Elementary School District, said that South Sutter Charter School serves about 2,000 students from seven counties. He said the new facility will provide opportunities to the students.
“We have a partnership and we felt it was in the best interest of both schools to build it on our (property),” Eggers said. “We get a resource for our students … it gives us another meeting place for the community and provides support.”
Rachel said the students at Marcum-Illinois will also have access and the plan is also to provide a community meeting space after hours.
“We’re looking to be a part of the community and find ways to fill gaps where they need support,” Rachel said.
Wilberger said they’re expecting the facility to cost a little over $4 million – there’s not an exact amount, yet.
Rachel said over the last four years, they’ve been setting aside money for the facility from a portion of their local control funding formula (state funding). She said they’re expecting that construction will be complete around June 2020 and have it open by August 2020.