As the vote to establish a new charter school within the boundaries of Yuba City Unified School District approaches, the charter petitioners issued a response on Saturday to address doubts and concerns regarding the success of New Pacific School.
The homeschooling and independent study group Pacific Charter Institute has petitioned multiple districts in the greater Sacramento region, including Yuba City Unified, to establish physical school sites. The district received a charter petition from the institute in May.
If established, New Pacific School would offer an alternative classroom model where students of different grade levels are intermixed to promote independent learning, the Appeal previously reported. Under this model, students at a higher proficiency in certain subjects can advance at their own pace regardless of their age or grade level, Executive Director for Pacific Charter Institute Dr. Paul Keefer said previously.
The institute claims that the school’s large focus on project-based learning and social-emotional learning will provide some solutions to issues affecting the district such as high rates of suspensions, absenteeism and low academic performance.
The institute also petitioned to establish charter schools in Roseville Joint Unified High School District and Folsom Cordova Unified School District. A New Pacific School in Roseville opened this year, but the petition for Folsom Cordova was denied with district members citing concerns regarding staffing and facilities.
During a public hearing held on July 26, several staff members and teacher representatives voiced their doubts over the school’s ability to function without taking resources from established schools in the district.
On Aug. 8, district employees submitted an official analysis of the charter petition which strongly recommended that the board deny the entry of New Pacific School due to multiple concerns regarding staffing, facilities, transportation and class models.
The staff report said that due to “unclear, generic listings of information and citations” in reference to Education Code, policy, procedure and overall school structure, district employees have little belief in the success of New Pacific School and recommend that the board denies the charter petition, the Appeal previously reported.
In a statement, the institute responded to the district employees’ concerns regarding staffing and the school’s unique class model.
In the staff report, district staff previously said that the project-based learning models are cited as being highly labor intensive and challenging to integrate in a multi-grade classroom.
“It is unrealistic that the teachers will be able to support students in a multigrade, project-based learning format, with class sizes in compliance with state TK legal requirements and otherwise at or exceeding 30 students, while adequately teaching to the state standards,” the staff report said.
Pacific Charter Institute asserts that any concerns held by the district could be resolved with more communication between both parties. The statement said that Yuba City Unified “doesn’t appear to understand how the school would work – possibly because the district doesn’t have direct experience offering anything like it.”
However, Keefer claims that the school board was unwilling to listen to the petitioners’ reasoning and defense for New Pacific School.
“I reached out to each of the trustees on the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Education, and not one of the seven elected representatives wanted to learn more about the plan,” Keefer said in a statement.
Keefer also delivered a presentation to the board during the public hearing in July to further explain the institute’s school plan.
Several district employees and representatives raised concerns over staffing New Pacific School in the middle of a nationwide teacher shortage. Those in opposition to the charter school believe that maintaining a viable workforce for New Pacific School will pull employees away from district staffing.
“We had no problem hiring credentialed teachers in Roseville,” Keefer said, “They’re enthusiastic about a new approach with more flexibility, more collaboration time, and more support.”
The Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees will vote on establishing New Pacific School charter school today at 7 p.m. If the board denies the charter petition, the petitioners could appeal to the Sutter County Board of Education.