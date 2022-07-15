The homeschooling and independent study program Pacific Charter Institute has recently petitioned to establish charter schools in several school districts in the greater Sacramento Valley including the Yuba City Unified School District (YCUSD).
A proposal for the New Pacific School charter school was submitted to the YCUSD Board of Trustees on May 23. The board will hold a hearing to approve or deny the charter on July 26.
The institute was established in 2004. While Pacific Charter Institute office sites have been made available over the years, plans to develop brick-and-mortar school sites were not made until 2021. The first physical school site will open in Roseville in August of this year, said Dr. Paul Keefer, co-founder of the Pacific Charter Institute and board member for the Sacramento Office of Education.
Keefer said that the goal for New Pacific School is to offer alternative education options that focus on social-emotional learning opportunities. These teachings are based on the child development frameworks from “The Leader in Me,” by Dr. Steven Covey.
These schools offer an alternative class model where grade levels are intermixed in favor of subject proficiency. Children in multiple age groups will be taught within the same class and work on different subject levels at their own pace, Keefer said.
“In a typical classroom you may have a three to five grade-level span in learning, anyhow. In a traditional class, there will be students who struggle with second and third grade work and students who are capable of fifth or sixth grade work,” Keefer said. “So every classroom in California has students capable of working outside of the grade level that they’re assigned. We don’t believe that grade levels are as important as the leadership that they learn within a classroom. It’s about having learning and mastery, not about what grade level you’re in.”
New Pacific School will emulate teaching and learning models similar to Montessori schools.
The school plans to take pedagogical steps to promote student-centered and project-based education environments that foster mental well-being among California students.
According to the New Pacific School charter petition for Yuba City, the institute specifically plans to cater toward children in need of individualized learning models, children who may have experienced “adverse childhood experiences” and English language learners in various communities.
“Pacific Charter Institute has a long history of meeting the needs of learners who need an individualized approach to learning. The learning environment at New Pacific School continues this tradition as we welcome students who have struggled with bullying, connectedness, depression, chronic absenteeism, suspensions, or low-academic performance,” the petition said.
The petition claims that adding a New Pacific School to YCUSD will address the rates of “chronic absenteeism” within the district.
YCUSD reported a truancy rate of 17.4% in October 2021 after returning from distanced learning over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. In years prior to the pandemic, the district reported a 6.4% truancy rate.
“The increase has to do with the quarantine periods and protocols associated with the COVID pandemic,” Rocco Greco, executive director of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said previously.
The institute submitted petitions to the Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) as well as the Folsom Cordova Unified School District (FCUSD) last year. A group of parents and faculty within RJUHSD submitted a counter petition urging RJUHSD board members to deny the motion to open the charter school.
The counter petition voiced concerns surrounding the amount of resources that would be taken from schools that were already established in the district. The petition said the “school is unlikely to be successful, and it will take critical resources away from all our current students.”
FCUSD said in a staff report that the charter school could take away resources such as teaching jobs, facilities and students from established schools.
The motion to establish a New Pacific School was unanimously approved by the RJUHSD board in February this year.
The institute submitted a charter petition to FCUSD in October 2021, citing low academic performance and high truancy rates as reasons to approve the charter. The motion was denied by the district with a 3-2 vote citing “significant deficiencies” in facilities, staffing and resources for special needs and English learner students.
“The New Pacific School does not offer anything new for students that Folsom Cordova doesn’t already provide,” said Ana Silvia Pimantel, secretary of the District English Learner Advisory Committee.
YCUSD Superintendent Doreen Osumi held similar sentiments regarding the overall benefits of adopting New Pacific School.
“Our district is proud to offer a wide range of courses and programmatic options for our students, complemented by robust support services all created and offered to help every student achieve their potential,” Osumi said in an email to the Appeal. “At this time, the New Pacific Charter School has not provided any greater insights or information beyond the petition regarding how they would augment our current offerings, therefore, I cannot imagine how it would provide added benefit to our students.”
In response to concerns regarding district resources, Keefer asserts that as a state-approved charter school, New Pacific Schools are prepared to operate at full staff with no transfer penalties to previously established schools.
While the school was unable to acquire a facility within FCUSD at that time, Keefer said that a building for New Pacific School would be allocated once the charter was approved by the district.
The institute has been encouraged to resubmit its petition to FCUSD.
The YCUSD Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing to vote on the admission of New Pacific School within the district on July 26. The petition is currently being held under board review until the hearing, but the board will consider the level of community support in its final decision.