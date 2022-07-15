The Agency of Aging Area 4 recently updated the eligibility requirements for its CHAT iPad program. On its website, the agency states, “The goal of this program is to reduce social isolation among older adults and help them stay connected to telehealth services, schedule vaccine appointments, participate in virtual programs, interact with family and friends, play music and games, listen to books and more.”
Previously, this program was only open to older adults who lived alone, were low income, and did not have access to other connected devices such as a laptop or desktop computer. Now, the criteria to enter this program is far less stringent. Eligibility for the CHAT iPad program is as follows:
– Be 60 years of age and older
– Reside in Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, or Yuba counties
– Not own an iPad or tablet computer (owning a laptop or desktop computer is OK)
– Agree to participate in surveys
Approved applicants will receive a free iPad with a data plan included. They will also be offered assistance with device set-up, training, and access to online subscriptions such as GetSetUp and AAA4 virtual classes.
Those interested in applying can contact Bobby Olwell at 916-710-8381. To learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/3cetyvw2.