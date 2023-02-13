DURHAM — In a race against the clock to fabricate a functioning fire pit, welding students from high schools in the central and north valley met Friday at Cal Custom Enterprises in Durham for a first-ever ag welding fabrication contest hosted by Chico High School FFA.

For the prize of high quality welding equipment and title of champion, 12 teams of two to five people from nine schools built fire pits with original designs based on given parameters, and each team worked out of trailers they designed and outfitted for offsite fabrication work.

Tags

Recommended for you