A Chico man arrested in January appeared in Sutter County Superior Court and had his arraignment continued until next month to give him time to hire a private attorney.
Melvin Mikell, 55, was arrested by the Chico Police Department on a warrant from the Yuba City Police Department. On Jan. 1, Mikell allegedly made death threats to a victim and possibly sent someone to the victim’s residence, according to Yuba City Police Lt. Jim Runyen.
Mikell posted $100,000 bail and was released on Jan. 10. He was charged with two counts of threatening to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury and one count of stalking. All three counts carry a maximum prison term of three years, according to Judge Susan Green.
Green asked Mikell if he wanted the public defender’s office appointed to represent him and he declined saying he would be hiring his own attorney. Green continued the arraignment to April 20 at 9 a.m. Mikell remains out of custody.