The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chico man for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, and DUI with injury after he allegedly hit his wife with his car as part of a dispute.
At 11:46 p.m. Monday, law enforcement responded to Highway 65 near Forty Mile Road for a call about an injured woman in the roadway. The woman was taken by ambulance to a Sacramento area hospital for serious injuries to her lower legs. The woman’s husband Travis Norton, 29, was at the scene with his vehicle, which had damage consistent with a collision. He told deputies that another vehicle had hit his wife while she stood outside his vehicle, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
“A citizen driving down the highway stopped to assist when he saw the victim lying injured in the roadway; called 911, and rendered first aid to the victim,” Carbah said in an email.
California Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation and it was determined that the victim and Norton were in a domestic dispute prior to her being struck and that Norton had been driving under the influence. He was detained at that time and after being questioned by deputies they determined that Norton had struck his wife with his vehicle and that no other vehicle was involved, according to Carbah.
Norton was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail. He posted bail and was released on Tuesday, Carbah said.