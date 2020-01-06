A Chico man was arrested by the Chico Police Department after making death threats to a victim in Yuba City, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1, Yuba City police officers took a report for threats made by Melvin Mikell, 55.
Mikell allegedly made death threats to the victim and possibly sent someone to the victim’s residence. The victim was not injured during the incident, according to Runyen. The victim knew Mikell through a mutual friend.
Mikell was located and arrested by the Chico Police Department on Jan. 3 and booked into Butte County Jail. No firearms or weapons were found during the arrest and the incident is under investigation, according to Runyen.