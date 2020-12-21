A Chico man is headed to trial on all charges related to him allegedly hitting his wife with his car, according to Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.
Travis Norton was arrested on July 6 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury, driving under the influence causing injury, and driving under the influence. At a preliminary hearing on Friday, a judge ruled that there was enough evidence to try Norton on all charges.
The incident occurred on Highway 65 near Forty Mile Road. Law enforcement responded to an injured woman in the roadway. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital for serious injuries to her legs. Her husband, Norton, was at the scene with his vehicle, which had damage consistent with a collision.
Norton told deputies another vehicle had hit his wife while she stood outside his vehicle. An investigation determined that Norton and his wife were in a domestic dispute prior to her being struck and Norton had been under the influence.
Norton posted bail and was released on July 9. He will next appear in court on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. for his arraignment on information.