A Chico man pleaded guilty Tuesday to burglarizing post offices in Northern California, including in Sutter County, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced in a press release.
According to the press release, between Aug. 23, 2019, and March 1, 2020, Jeremy Elguez, 32, allegedly burglarized the Butte City Post Office twice, the Glenn Post Office twice, the Vina Post Office, the Bangor Post Office, the Stirling City Post Office, the Meridian Post Office, the Artois Post Office and Cassel Post Office.
Items reported stolen included mail, postal money orders, cameras and a check for $80,000.
According to the press release, on Aug. 1, 2019, Elguez allegedly attempted to cash a $350,000 check stolen from the mail.
This case is the product of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Elguez is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 10. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.