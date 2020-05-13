A Chico man pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of firing a gun at an occupied vehicle or residence during a shooting in East Linda in April.
Damian Stearns, 18, was the passenger in a silver Honda Accord allegedly driven by Joshua Schroer, 22. Stearns was charged with assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited vehicle or residence. On April 16 in the 1600 block of Cattail Drive, Linda, Stearns fired at a Dodge truck. The bullet missed the truck and entered a residence through a wall narrowly missing a juvenile inside.
The two were located later by the Yuba City Police Department and were arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. A search of their vehicle led to the discovery of a Springfield .45 caliber handgun that matched the caliber of a casing found at the scene of the shooting.
At a hearing on Wednesday in Yuba County Superior Court, Stearns pleaded no contest to the count of shooting at an occupied vehicle or inhabited dwelling.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8 at 9 a.m. Schroer had his preliminary hearing scheduled for June 5.
Both remain in custody.
Stearns is being held on $250,000 bail and Schroer on $300,000 bail.