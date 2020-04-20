A Chico man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to two counts of threatening to commit a crime resulting in death or injury and one count of stalking.
Melvin Mikell, 55, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Monday and a representative of the public defender’s office entered the pleas for him. His charges stem from an incident on Jan. 1 when Mikell allegedly made death threats to a victim and possibly sent someone to the victim’s residence, according to Appeal archives.
He was arrested by the Chico Police Department on a warrant from Yuba City. Mikell has been out of custody since Jan. 10 when he posted $100,000 bail. He first appeared in court on March 16 and asked for the hearing to be continued to allow him time to hire private counsel. On Monday, Mikell informed the court that he had been unable to hire an attorney but would be attempting to hire Jesse Santana. The public defender’s office was appointed to conduct the arraignment.
Mikell will next appear in court on June 17 at 1:30 p.m. to have the date for his preliminary hearing scheduled. Mikell remains out of custody.