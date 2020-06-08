A Chico man was sentenced to three years probation and 180 days in Yuba County Jail for his part in a shooting in East Linda in April.
Damian Stearns, 18, was charged with assault with a firearm and shooting at a vehicle. The charges stem from an incident on April 16 in the 1600 block of Cattail Drive when Stearns and Joshua Schroer, 22, shot at a Dodge truck from a Honda Accord. The bullet missed the truck and entered a nearby residence nearly hitting a juvenile inside.
On May 13, Stearns pleaded no contest to shooting at the vehicle. On Monday, Stearns’ attorney, Jacquelyn Stenson, said the court should follow the probation department’s recommendation of placing Stearns on probation due to his age and not having a prior record.
Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello agreed that the probation department’s recommendation should be followed with the added conditions that Stearns not have any contact with Schroer and that he not be in contact with any gang members.
Judge Julia Scrogin sentenced Stearns to three years probation and 180 days in Yuba County Jail with the conditions suggested by Sorbello included.
Schroer will have a pre-hearing conference June 24 at 9 a.m. Schroer is charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited vehicle, resisting arrest and threatening a peace officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Schroer is being held on $300,000 bail.