CHICO — Fewer than 6% of business schools worldwide can say they've received accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Business Schools International. Just as it has been since 1972, Chico State's College of Business is one of those schools.

Chico State has satisfied the requirements of accreditation every five years in the past half-century, according to Terence Lau, dean of the College of Business. It's crucial to have and keep this designation, Lau said.

Tags

Recommended for you