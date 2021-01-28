Short-term funding is available for eligible Sutter County residents to assist with the cost of child care.
The funding is for individuals who are employed and have been impacted by school closures due to COVID-19. The funding is short term, for a maximum of 60 days.
Individuals must meet certain household income requirements to be eligible. Income limits have been raised, so those that did not qualify previously might qualify now. Children must be enrolled in Sutter County public schools in grades K-6, and the school must have reduced attendance hours.
Funding is limited, so those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at www.sutter.k12.ca.us – information is located under the announcements section.
For more information, contact the Sutter County One Stop at 822-5120 ext. 3031.
Sutter County officials dedicated federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help support the program.