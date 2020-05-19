The jury trial of a Marysville man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a minor resumed in Yuba County Superior Court Tuesday, two months after it began.
Adrian Angel, 35, was arrested in April 2019 after a 20-year-old woman reported to police that she was sexually assaulted multiple times by Angel when she was between the ages of 12 and 14. Angel was released on bail on April 22 and has remained out of custody.
His jury trial began on March 10 and after the prosecution rested on March 12 the trial was pushed back a month after Angel’s attorney Joseph Martin informed the court that he may have been exposed to COVID-19. Before the trial restarted, jury trials statewide were postponed due to the pandemic.
The defense began calling witnesses on Tuesday, according to Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello. The trial will resume today (Wednesday) at 8:30 a.m. The defense is expected to rest today.