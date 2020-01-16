A local agency is working to combat homelessness amongst at-risk youths who have been in the foster care system.
Children First Foster Family Agency is using a transitional housing program in the Yuba-Sutter area to assist fostered youths transitioning from the foster care program to adulthood.
Agency personnel said foster children moving into adulthood are more likely to become homeless, compared to the rest of the population.
“The purpose is to get them into becoming adults,” said Chanel Bigelow, transitional housing program social worker.
Once a fostered youth is emancipated, they can apply for the program and see if they qualify Bigelow said. In order to qualify for the program they have to meet requirements, such as a need for physical or mental health care. Once they apply for the program they go through an interview process and are assigned a case worker if they go into the program.
The case worker meets with the fostered youth on things they would like to accomplish and or work on, Bigelow said.
“For example, we had one youth and she wanted to go to school and we supplied her with a laptop,” said Bigelow.
Whether it’s assistance with school, work or housing, the transitional program may be able to help.
“Case management is different among clients,” said Joshua Wagner, a former foster youth and Yuba-Sutter transitional housing program director. “Some may not know how to cook, how to budget and I come in to help with that. Some don’t have a high school education.”
As a former foster youth, Wagner said, he would like to be able to meet the needs of all of foster youth and encourages former foster youths to contact him for help.
For more information on the transitional housing program call (530) 526-4235.