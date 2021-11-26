Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude and local children from the Wheatland Christian Church Sunday school knew exactly who to thank this holiday season.
The kids walked down the block from the church to the local fire and police department on Tuesday to thank first responders for their service while gifting them with candy, pie and a poster they had worked on.
“We had a lesson on gratitude and thankfulness. Because it’s right before Thanksgiving, we want the kids to have that in their hearts,” said Kim Cairnes, Sunday school teacher at Wheatland Christian Church. “We asked the students who they are thankful for in the community. They decided that the fire department and the police department were really important to our community. We’re so small, we don’t have a hospital. I don’t think we have a doctor’s office, but the fire and the police are essential to what we need here and so they’ve made a poster for each organization, and we’ve got some good little sweet things for the kids to give them.”
As first responders walked out, one student thanked them while others held the poster proudly for the first responders to see. The youngest kids handed the officers and firefighters sweet treats. Cairnes and other parents accompanied the kids and also expressed words of gratitude to the first responders.
“It means everything to us, especially because these are the kids, we know we look after them as much as we can and them just knowing that they can come over to support us, it means everything,” said Thomas Munson, a Wheatland police officer. “We love to go over to all their schools and do safety talks as much as we can and interact with them.”
Cairnes said there were about 10 kids that worked on the project for two consecutive Sundays. While going over the lesson, the children wrote reasons as to why it is important to thank first responders on a whiteboard and talked about it with Cairnes.
“I love working with the kids,” said Cairnes. “I love teaching them all about the Bible and what God means and everything.”
To their surprise, the kids received a treat back from the Wheatland Fire Department and were offered to ride in the fire truck.
“Well, it’s a little competition between the police department and fire department, so if I can out-do the police department I will, but I like to give the kids a little ride on the fire engines to give them a little bit of a thrill,” said Arthur Paquette, fire chief for Wheatland Fire Department. “It’s kind of a one-time shot for many kids and then maybe it will be a little spark for a kid that wants to grow up and be a firefighter and save someone’s life.”
As soon as the kids were offered a ride, they jumped with excitement and waited to get in as soon as they were instructed they could do so. The firefighters took the kids for a ride around the block while Cairnes and the parents waved to the children inside the fire truck. Paquette said he was thankful that the kids took their time to walk down to the station on a cold, fall day just to thank them.
“Especially this time of year with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming and how the world’s going right now, it’s very nice to have the kids, especially if coming from the Church to take their time and effort to decorate and color and come to the firehouse to say thank you,” said Paquette. “So that’s an honor and privilege.”