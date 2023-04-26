The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents & Children will host a flag raising event Friday morning in Colusa to honor children who have lost their lives to violence.

According to county officials, the Children’s Memorial Flag Raising Ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. and take place at the Colusa County Courthouse, located at 547 Market St. in Colusa. Colusa County Supervisor Merced Corona is expected to conduct the official ceremony, and attendees have been asked to show their support for local child abuse prevention efforts by wearing blue.

