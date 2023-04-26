The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents & Children will host a flag raising event Friday morning in Colusa to honor children who have lost their lives to violence.
According to county officials, the Children’s Memorial Flag Raising Ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. and take place at the Colusa County Courthouse, located at 547 Market St. in Colusa. Colusa County Supervisor Merced Corona is expected to conduct the official ceremony, and attendees have been asked to show their support for local child abuse prevention efforts by wearing blue.
“Throughout America, tragic cases of violence against children occur frequently and senselessly, destroying innocent lives, and devastating families,” Colusa County Board of Supervisors Chair Kent Boes said in a statement. “The people of Colusa County place our hope for the future in our children, and we deplore and condemn acts of violence committed upon them.”
The Children’s Memorial Flag Raising Ceremony on Friday is part of Children’s Memorial Day, which was established by the California Assembly in April 1997, Colusa County officials said.
“On the fourth Friday in April every year the Children’s Memorial Flag is to be flown statewide in memory of all the young lives lost in California due to violence in the previous year,” officials said. “Children’s Memorial Day concludes April’s Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month Activities by honoring children who have lost their lives as a result of child abuse and neglect.”