Award-winning children’s and young adult fiction author Wendelin Van Draanen visited the Sutter County Library on Tuesday to do a book signing and to discuss her publishing journey and the inspiration behind her latest title “The Peach Rebellion.”

Van Draanen is the author of more than 30 novels, including “Flipped,” which became a Warner Brothers film in 2005. The majority of her work is geared toward child and young adult readers, but titles such as her memoir “Hope in the Mail: Reflections on Writing and Life” and her most recent book are enjoyed by teens and adults.

