Award-winning children’s and young adult fiction author Wendelin Van Draanen visited the Sutter County Library on Tuesday to do a book signing and to discuss her publishing journey and the inspiration behind her latest title “The Peach Rebellion.”
Van Draanen is the author of more than 30 novels, including “Flipped,” which became a Warner Brothers film in 2005. The majority of her work is geared toward child and young adult readers, but titles such as her memoir “Hope in the Mail: Reflections on Writing and Life” and her most recent book are enjoyed by teens and adults.
As a long-time resident of California, Van Draanen was inspired to write “The Peach Rebellion,” which includes the history of the Central Valley’s agricultural industry during the Great Depression and World War II. She was also inspired to write “The Peach Rebellion” as a way of understanding and bonding with her mother-in-law, who worked as a peach cutter after migrating to California from the midwest in the 1930s.
“What makes a peach so delicious is the combination of really varied elements – earth, air, water and soil. This story suggests we should emulate that as a society,” Van Draanen said.
“The Peach Rebellion” tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a working class girl, the daughter of a wealthy banker and a peach farmer’s daughter who is friends with both.
The book follows these young women as they take on non-traditional roles during World War II and were expected to revert to their former, more subservient lives after the war ended. It explores themes such as bridging social differences, challenging societal norms, and gender equality, Van Draanen said.
“They learn to understand each other and save a family. I wanted to write this book to get people to think about their differences and create a sweeter society,” she said.
Van Draanen was asked to speak by the Friends of the Sutter County Library for the group’s first ever author talk for adult library patrons, Linda Baker, president of Friends of the Sutter County Library, said.
“We’ve devoted so much time and energy into creating programs for young people, we wanted to create something for adults this time, and I’d say we hit a home run on this one,” Baker said.
Sutter County District 4 Supervisor and peach farmer Karm Bains was present for the author talk, and presented Van Draanen with a certificate of recognition for her work. Before starting her book signing, Van Draanen discussed her career as an author and how she developed her craft over the years.
Being the child of Dutch immigrants and majoring in math and computer science, Van Draanen said that she never envisioned herself as a writer until it became a way to process hardships her family encountered. While she was in college, her parents’ business was burned down, and Van Draanen turned to writing in order to “catch the bad guys.”
“The people who burned my parents’ business down were never caught, so I began fantasizing about what I would do with the bad guys if I ever found them. Eventually, I was caught by the fiction bug,” she said.
After 10 years of submitting her work to different publishers, her first published book “How I Survived Being a Girl” was released in 1998. Van Draanen has gone on to write multiple successful titles including the “Sammy Keyes” series, which is currently being considered for an animated adaptation.
“I kept putting hope in the mail, which means you keep putting yourself out there until you get your ‘yes’ after years of ‘no,’” she said.