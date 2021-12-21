On Tuesday morning, a large number of Yuba County Sheriff’s Department officers accompanied children inside the Walmart in Linda to shop for toys and items kids requested.
Some children were shy while others could not stop filling the shopping carts with items, throwing in toy after toy. Each officer accompanied a child with a $100 gift certificate and helped them shop around the store.
“Today’s event is our fourth annual Shop with a Cop event,” said Rosa Leon, community service officer with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s an event where we connect with the community. We reach out to the schools … and we ask for families that they feel that are in need during this Christmas time. Then families fill an application. We also take children that have done something positive in the community or are doing really well at school.”
This event also gives children an opportunity to interact in a positive way with law enforcement when they may have otherwise only met them in moments of trauma or stress, said Leslie Williams, crime analysis and public information officer with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
Williams said the department received nominations for the event from schools, probation officers, child welfare agents and Yuba County deputies and their personal knowledge of children they have interacted with during the course of their duties.
The event is hosted in partnership with Walmart. The retail chain provided a $3,500 grant to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department for the event, closed down registers and did not tax the participants, according to Leon. In the past, Walmart has contributed as much as $5,000 for the annual event, said Leon. A total of 51 children participated this year and an estimated 15 families were sponsored.
“We don’t want to have one child get gifts and not the other children in the family,” said Leon. “So if there’s four kids in the family, we sponsor all four kids.”
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department also received anonymous donations from community members that amounted to $6,100. According to Leon, most of the funds will likely be used since there were a couple of children who attended the event who were not on the participating list but were adopted since their families said they registered with their school. Most of it will be used, but whatever is not used, because it is a grant, will roll it over to next year, said Leon.
“Our guys and gals love doing this and I think you’ll see that the deputies probably smile more than the kids,” said Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson. “Walmart has been just a tremendous community partner for us. I’ve actually been looking forward to this for quite some time. With all the day-to-day stuff that we deal with, this is a break from that and this allows us to give back to the community. This is truly heartwarming.”
Susan Jensen, a correctional lieutenant with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, was shopping with Jose. Jensen was running behind Jose as he ran from toy to toy telling her to look at each one he picked up. Jensen said the pair began shopping in the toy car section and had made their way through most aisles.
“It’s little stuff that he’s picked out and then we get $100 to spend and anything that we spend beyond that is just out of pocket,” said Jensen.
Jose had a full cart filled with toys that Jensen drove behind him. Jensen said she was more than happy to pay out of pocket for Jose. It was also Jensen’s first time participating in the event.
“I’m really excited and it’s really fun,” said Jensen. “It’s really great to give back to our community and the kids are just great.”