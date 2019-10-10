After the Cascade Fire in 2017, Lissa Ferguson said the Loma Rica Foothill Lion’s Club became a relief hub for the town’s residents who lost a total of almost 1,000 acres, 264 structures, 144 homes and four lives.
She said the club readily depleted their funds to help, which inspired the idea to revamp their annual chili cook off fundraiser.
“We needed to refill. We were so drained. We did what we were there for but we needed to rebuild ourselves,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the cook-off and festival has happened every year on and off for a few decades but it wasn’t until after the recent fires that they decided to make the event a bigger deal and include a theme to honor first responders of the area.
She said the Cascade Fire happened one week before the 2017 cook off and each fundraiser thereafter for the next year was cancelled or postponed because of the impact the fire had. Ferguson, who is also the chairperson of this year’s cook off, said the community response to the 2018 chili cook-off and fundraiser was overwhelming.
This year’s chili cook-off and fundraiser will happen Oct. 12 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Loma Rica Foothills Lions Club, 5667 Fruitland Road, Marysville.
It will include a cook-off, games and crafts for children, a full bar, pie eating contests, a horse shoe tournament, music provided by Jason Thurston and Smoke Station Express.
There will also be raffles and a “No Fixins’ Barred” Bloody Mary and mimosa buffet for cooks. Organizer’s are still in search of participants.
Ferguson said this event will happen whether or not there are public safety power shutoffs. Contestants who lose power are welcome to cook at the club.
“It’s a time to meet new neighbors, catch up with neighbors we may only get to see a few times a year, and reenforce community support for each other,” Ferguson said.
This event is free for active duty military and first responders. For more information call 742-5466 or email lionlissaf@gmail.com.