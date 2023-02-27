Steaming hot chili filled the room at the Yuba City Moose Lodge on Saturday night for the 10th annual chili cook-off fundraiser, raising money for the American Cancer Society.
Chili cook-off chairperson Tara Croghan said turnout surpassed anything that the Yuba City Moose Lodge could have imagined as the organizers began to regroup the fundraiser following a cancellation two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Croghan said a record 312 people showed up to the Moose Lodge to taste some chili and said more than $3,000 was raised for the American Cancer Society.
Croghan’s spokesperson from the American Cancer Society asked those in attendance who had battled cancer or known someone who has dealt with the illness. There were many who raised their hands, because that’s how common cancer is in society.
It’s difficult to quantify, but the amount who showed up in the first real showing of the annual chili cook-off exemplifies the support that Yuba-Sutter has for the dilapidating disease.
Croghan said there were rewards for the best crowd favorite chili, along with a judge’s favorite and best decorated recipe.
Most of the 10 contestants, Croghan said, spent multiple days perfecting their chili recipe in time for the cook-off event.
Each contestant presented five gallons of chili, with the possibility of organizers calling for a six-gallon prerequisite next year.
Yuba City Moose Lodge President Karl Pineo said to be a chili contestant one must be a Moose Lodge member, which costs $52 a year and $20 to fill out an application.
There is also a background check done on each potential applicant for the Yuba City Moose Lodge, Pineo said.
2023 Yuba City Moose Lodge winners
Best Chili Crowd Favorite
– 1st place: Patty Kuvels for “The Great White Chili”
– 2nd place: Rob Skinner for “Ruskin Chili”
– 3rd place: Fat Rats BBQ for “GFY Chili”
Best Chili Judges Favorite
– 1st place: Jim/Camille Costello for "Moose Camp Chili"
– 2nd place: Rob Skinner for “Ruskin Chili”
– 3rd place: Scout's Honor Chili for “Miss Cooper's Scout Chili”
