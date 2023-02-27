Chili1a

The Great White Chili, a name formed by the creators of the recipe, was one of the entries of the chili cook-off event Saturday night at the Yuba City Moose Lodge.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Steaming hot chili filled the room at the Yuba City Moose Lodge on Saturday night for the 10th annual chili cook-off fundraiser, raising money for the American Cancer Society.

Chili cook-off chairperson Tara Croghan said turnout surpassed anything that the Yuba City Moose Lodge could have imagined as the organizers began to regroup the fundraiser following a cancellation two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

