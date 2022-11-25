The Sutter County Museum in Yuba City announced that the next temporary exhibit that will be on display will center around Chinese Californians and their lives in this country.
Titled “Chinese Pioneers: Power and Politics in Exclusion Era Photographs,” the exhibit is slated to be on display from Dec. 13 through Feb. 5, 2023.
“This temporary exhibit explores the social, political, and judicial disenfranchisement of Chinese Californians, as well as moments of Chinese agency and resilience, in the decades before and after the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act,” museum officials said.
The exhibit is by the California Historical Society and has been touring through Exhibit Envoy.
The museum’s previous temporary exhibit, “Beauty and the Beast: California Wildflowers and Climate Change,” ended on Nov. 20. Also a product of Exhibit Envoy, it featured photographs that showcased the vast biodiversity of native flowers throughout the state from the high alpine rock gardens of the Sierra Nevada Mountains to the deserts of Death Valley National Park and the blooms off California’s Pacific coast. The name “Beauty and the Beast” was derived from the flowers’ exquisite charm paired with the ongoing threats they face from global warming and the human impact on climate change.
The Sutter County Museum is located at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City. Regular open hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.