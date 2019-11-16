HONG KONG – Dozens of Chinese soldiers left their barracks in Hong Kong on Saturday to help clear barricades at a nearby university where violent protests have taken place in recent days.
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers were seen assisting a group of bystanders as they cleared bricks and roadblocks set up by protesters near the Hong Kong Baptist University, in a livestream shown by local broadcaster RTHK.
The soldiers – sporting green T-shirts and shorts, some also wearing red basketball jerseys – were unarmed and worked with their bare hands as they cleared bricks on public roads outside the barracks, located opposite the university.
The livestream showed the soldiers communicating with each other in Mandarin Chinese. They were cheered on by onlookers, some of whom joined the clean-up.
The unusual sight attracted attention because some Hong Kong residents have for months feared that China could use its military to halt the protests that have been ongoing since early June.
More than 10,000 PLA soldiers have been stationed in Hong Kong since the city was handed over to China by the British in 1997.
Renfrew Road and Junction Road, located right next to Hong Kong Baptist University and the barracks, have been blocked by debris left by protesters since Wednesday. No protesters were seen at the scene during the clean-up. Hundreds of residents also came out to clean up debris near the University of Hong Kong on Saturday.
After a relatively quiet day, there were once again some clashes between demonstrators and police on Saturday, with radical protesters throwing gasoline bombs and officers using rubber bullets and tear gas.
Universities have become the latest flashpoint for the anti-government unrest that has rocked Hong Kong in recent months.
The protests initially grew out of calls for the withdrawal of a now-shelved extradition bill; they have since morphed into a broader movement demanding democratic reforms and an independent investigation into police violence.