For the sixth year in a row, the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children (CAPC) and the Colusa Family Resource Center will be coordinating with the Williams area California Highway Patrol office to facilitate the annual CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive Program.
Carissa Bowers, program manager for CAPC, said this program is a fun way to get the community involved in making sure all children within Colusa County have a safe holiday season and that they each feel special.
“We are hoping to reach as many families as possible that have a need for the program,” said Bowers. “Right now, we are focusing on really trying to get the word out about having families apply.”
According to Bowers, there is an application process for families to do to participate in the program. The application can be completed online at www.colusacapc.net, said Bowers, or paper applications can be picked up at the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth St. in Colusa; the Williams Family Action Center located at the Williams Elementary School, 1404 E St., Room 102, in Williams; or the Arbuckle Family Action Center, located at 812 King St. in Arbuckle.
Last year, CAPC officials said the program provided 214 children and their families a little extra joy during the holiday season. To provide these gifts to local families, donations from the community are collected prior to Distribution Day.
“We are starting our donation collection and are in search of anyone that would love to donate to us,” said CAPC officials in a statement. “We have placed many bins around the community to collect toys for those kids in need of the holidays … we then collect all donations, organize them and get them to the families in need.”
Bowers said Distribution Day this year will take place on Dec. 16, and gift donations will be accepted through Dec. 13.
For those that would like to donate a toy for the program, drop-off locations are located at:
– Colusa Golf & Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa
– Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa
– Colusa-Glenn Farm Credit, 2970 Davison Court, Colusa
– Hoblit Motors, 46 Fifth Street,Colusa
– Caffeinated, 538 Market Street, Colusa
– Jamesons on 5th, 138 Fifth Street, Colusa
– Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market Street, Colusa
– Colusa Medical Center, 199 E Webster Street, Colusa
– Market Street Grill, 415 Market Street, Colusa
– Umpqua Bank, 540 Amanda Street, Arbuckle
– California Highway Patrol Williams Office, 100 E Street, Williams
– Fouch & Sons Pharmacy, 692 E Street, Williams