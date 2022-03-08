At least one person died following a head-on collision Tuesday morning between a big rig and another vehicle on Highway 49 in Nevada County, California Highway Patrol officials said.
According to The Union newspaper in Nevada County, a driver swerving to avoid a deer on the highway collided head-on with the big rig, ejecting the driver and killing her, CHP said.
Both directions of Highway 49 were shut down at Alta Sierra Drive for more than three hours due to the crash, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said.
The Union said an eyewitness told authorities that a gray Toyota pickup was driving north when it swerved to miss the deer. The pickup struck the deer, killing it, before moving into the southbound lanes, colliding with the big rig, authorities said.
The force of the impact caused the Toyota driver, identified as Tina Terrell, 48, of Grass Valley, to be ejected from the pickup, The Union reported. Authorities said she died at the scene.
Authorities also said the big rig was forced into the northbound lane, where it hit an embankment. It came to rest against a dirt berm, and its trailer was blocking the northbound route, The Union reported. The driver was not injured.
As a result of the collision, gas tanks spilled about 100 gallons of diesel fuel, which was mostly contained in the dirt berm, preventing it from spreading further, The Union reported.