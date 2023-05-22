According to the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley office, two men riding street-legal dirt bikes were involved in a crash Saturday in Yuba County that sent both to the hospital with “major injuries.”

At about 10:26 a.m. Saturday morning, CHP Grass Valley officers received a call about a “multiple motorcycle crash” on Marysville Road near Old Toll Road in the Camptonville area of Yuba County. According to a CHP accident report, emergency personnel arrived on the scene and found a two-vehicle dirt bike collision with “major injuries” to both drivers – 62-year-old Arthur Shoji of South Pasadena and 51-year-old Michael Massucco of Oakland. 

