According to the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley office, two men riding street-legal dirt bikes were involved in a crash Saturday in Yuba County that sent both to the hospital with “major injuries.”
At about 10:26 a.m. Saturday morning, CHP Grass Valley officers received a call about a “multiple motorcycle crash” on Marysville Road near Old Toll Road in the Camptonville area of Yuba County. According to a CHP accident report, emergency personnel arrived on the scene and found a two-vehicle dirt bike collision with “major injuries” to both drivers – 62-year-old Arthur Shoji of South Pasadena and 51-year-old Michael Massucco of Oakland.
The CHP report stated that an investigating officer determined that both street-legal dirt bike riders were riding together westbound on Marysville Road and west of Old Toll Road. Massucco was driving a 2017 Beta 430 and Shoji was following behind on a 2017 Husqvarna FE 350.
“Massucco slowed to pull to the shoulder,” the report stated. “Shoji failed to observe Massucco slowing and allowed the front of his bike to impact the rear of Massucco's bike. Both drivers were ejected and impacted the pavement. Massucco suffered a suspected broken clavicle. Shoji suffered multiple broken bones, major head trauma, and internal injuries.”
As a result of the collision, the CHP said Shoji was “Care Flighted” to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and Massucco was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville.
The CHP report stated that neither drugs or alcohol are suspected factors in the crash and that both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the collision. The crash remains under investigation.