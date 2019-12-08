This week just passed was dubbed Older Driver Safety Awareness Week by the California Highway Patrol, according to a press release from the Yuba-Sutter CHP.
CHP is partnering with the American Occupational Therapy Association in supporting older drivers – to help them remain active in the community, while also helping them deal with the challenges associated with getting older and getting behind the wheel.
“The ability to drive encompasses a person’s knowledge and experience, along with visual, physical, and mental capabilities,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said via the news release. “While knowledge and experience may continue to increase, older drivers must adapt to changes in their capabilities to remain safe, responsible drivers.”
According to the release, 17 percent of California’s 27 million licensed drivers, or 4.5 million, are 65 or older. Preliminary data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System provided in the release said that 558 drivers 65 or older were in fatal collisions in 2018, with 297 of those drivers at fault.
The release cited physical, visual and cognitive abilities as being needed to drive and reminded people that as they age those abilities may change in “subtle ways.” While the driver’s age is not a good way of determining driving ability, there are ways to determine if a driver is struggling with age.
Having a series of minor crashes or near misses, getting lost on familiar roads, and being spoken to about driving by police, family, and friends are a few signs of diminished capacity for safe driving,” the release said.
CHP provides older drivers with a free two-hour course titled “Age Well, Drive Smart” that allows seniors to sharpen their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road and learn how to adjust to aging and how it relates to driving. Information about the course and other services provided by CHP for seniors can be found at the Yuba-Sutter CHP Area Office in Yuba City or at www.chp.ca.gov/programs-services, according to the release.