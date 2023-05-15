At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office requested California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter units to respond to the scene of a death investigation along Forty Mile Road, south of Highway 65 near Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.
According to a CHP accident report, a deceased male was located along the east shoulder of Forty Mile Road. Investigators determined that the pedestrian, a 78-year-old man from Olivehurst, was struck by a vehicle, which is believed to be a 2016 or newer white Chevrolet Malibu.