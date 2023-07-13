On Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m., California Highway Patrol Grass Valley officers monitored reports of a “major injury crash” on Highway 20 east of Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley, officials said.
According to a CHP accident report, investigating officers learned that traffic was at a stop-and-go pace at the top of the Dorsey Drive grade. Michele Baker, 71, was driving a Chevrolet Astro van and came to a stop. Behind her, a male driving a Subaru Outback came to a quick stop in the unexpected slow traffic. Aaron Coeurdel-Jimenez was driving a Ford F350, approaching the rear of the Subaru.
The front of the Subaru rear ended the Chevrolet before veering across the lane and colliding with the center dividing wall, the report said. Coeurdel-Jimenez was unable to slow or stop his vehicle, causing him to collide with the rear of the Subaru.
The Subaru and Ford came to a rest and blocked both lanes of traffic while the Chevrolet was pushed to the right shoulder.
The driver of the Subaru suffered serious injuries and was flown to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Roseville. Officials said that he was only able to give a possible first name of “Luciano,” but his identity is unknown at this time.
According to the report, the driver is either Hispanic or Caucasian and in his mid-20s or early 30s with no known contact information in the Nevada County area. His vehicle had expired and out-of-date license plates originating from Oregon, officials said.
Baker suffered minor injuries during the crash and was not transported to a hospital. However, Coeurdel-Jimenez was taken to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley for minor injuries sustained during the crash.
Officials do not believe that alcohol or drugs played a factor in this incident. The Grass Valley Police Department assisted with traffic control, and the eastbound side of the freeway was closed for one hour following the crash, the report said.
Officials urge anyone with information pertaining to the crash or the driver of the Subaru to call Grass Valley CHP at 530-477-4900 or 916-801-6838.