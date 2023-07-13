On Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m., California Highway Patrol Grass Valley officers monitored reports of a “major injury crash” on Highway 20 east of Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley, officials said. 

According to a CHP accident report, investigating officers learned that traffic was at a stop-and-go pace at the top of the Dorsey Drive grade. Michele Baker, 71, was driving a Chevrolet Astro van and came to a stop. Behind her, a male driving a Subaru Outback came to a quick stop in the unexpected slow traffic. Aaron Coeurdel-Jimenez was driving a Ford F350, approaching the rear of the Subaru. 

Recommended for you