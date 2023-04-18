The Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said that a 39-year-old Walnut Creek man was found dead Tuesday morning in Yuba County after his vehicle reportedly may have gone over the edge of the road.

According to a CHP accident report, the CHP Chico dispatch received a call at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday regarding a car that possibly went over the edge of an embankment on Willow Glen Road about 1.25 miles south of Pine Ridge Road.

Tags

Recommended for you