The Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said that a 39-year-old Walnut Creek man was found dead Tuesday morning in Yuba County after his vehicle reportedly may have gone over the edge of the road.
According to a CHP accident report, the CHP Chico dispatch received a call at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday regarding a car that possibly went over the edge of an embankment on Willow Glen Road about 1.25 miles south of Pine Ridge Road.
The report stated that a Yuba County Sheriff’s Department deputy arrived on the scene first and found a 2004 Honda Accord had gone about 150 feet “down a steep, descending embankment.” As the deputy went down to the Honda, he found that the unidentified driver of the Honda had been ejected from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, the report said.
According to the CHP, no other victims were found after a search of the area on foot and by air. At this time, the CHP said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The accident report said a seatbelt was not used by the driver.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, the CHP said.