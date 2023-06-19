Officials with the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said an unidentified 24-year-old Marysville man died on Saturday after his vehicle went down an embankment while driving on State Route 20 in Yuba County.
According to an accident report released Monday, the man was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-20, west of Sicard Flat Road. He reportedly lost control of his vehicle and went off the north edge of the road and down an embankment where the right side of his vehicle collided into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.