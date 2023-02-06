The California Highway Patrol said that a 28-year-old unidentified Marysville man was killed before 5 a.m. on Monday in an alleged hit-and-run accident while walking along Forty Mile Road near State Route 65 in the Wheatland area.

According to the CHP and a witness who was walking with the 28-year-old Marysville resident, the man who was struck was “walking north on the fog line” of the southbound No. 2 lane of Forty Mile Road at about 4:41 a.m. on Monday, not far from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.

