The California Highway Patrol said that a 28-year-old unidentified Marysville man was killed before 5 a.m. on Monday in an alleged hit-and-run accident while walking along Forty Mile Road near State Route 65 in the Wheatland area.
According to the CHP and a witness who was walking with the 28-year-old Marysville resident, the man who was struck was “walking north on the fog line” of the southbound No. 2 lane of Forty Mile Road at about 4:41 a.m. on Monday, not far from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.
Officials with the CHP noted that the area the two were walking in along the road was dark and there are no street lights in the vicinity. According to a report from the CHP, the 28-year-old man was allegedly struck by a white 2018 Mercedes C Class driven by Chase Lemenager of Yuba City.
“The male was thrown into a ditch where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the white sedan left the scene without stopping,” the CHP claimed in its report.
According to the report, the two pedestrians were walking north and the vehicle involved was traveling south. CHP officials said vehicle debris allegedly found in the area was connected to a Mercedes.
“With the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, they checked their FLOCK License Plate Reader System,” CHP officials said. “They located two white vehicles that were in the vicinity at the time, one of which was a Mercedes. The plate of the Mercedes provided to CHP was registered to Chase Lemenager out of Yuba City, CA.”
The CHP said the FLOCK License Plate Reader System is only used during active criminal investigations.
“CHP Officers went to the address the Mercedes was registered to and contacted a party, but Lemenager was not at the address,” officials said. “A short time later, Lemenager turned himself in at the CHP Yuba-Sutter Office. Officers went to the location of the Mercedes and impounded it for evidence.”
The CHP said drugs or alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the alleged incident.
As of Monday afternoon, Lemenager was not listed as being at Yuba County Jail and officials had not released the name of the man killed in the alleged hit and run.