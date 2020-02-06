To recognize his dedication to the well-being of others, a Williams-area California Highway Patrol officer was recognized Wednesday with a commendation.
Officers from the Williams area CHP Department were joined by personnel from the Colusa and Williams Police Departments and the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office for a surprise ceremony to honor CHP Officer Ray Close for the “superior-effort act” he exhibited while responding to an emergency in October 2019.
While working with the Victorville area CHP, Close responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian and was informed upon his arrival that the pedestrian had fled the scene and climbed up an embankment.
Close pursued the pedestrian to see if she was OK and found that she had climbed over the protective fence of the Interstate overpass and was standing on the ledge just above the busy roadway.
As he approached, Close said he remembered thinking, “I have to do something. The woman is young and she has a lot to live for.”
Just as the woman lunged forward off the railing, Close managed to push his arms under the fence and secured the woman’s ankle, dangling her over the Interstate for several minutes until the local fire department was able to cut a hole in the fence and help Close pull the woman to safety.
“Officer Close, you are to be commended for your efforts and your dedication to the safety of another: both reflect this Department’s core tenants of safety, service and security,” read the commendation issued by Warren A. Stanley, commissioner for the Department of California Highway Patrol.
Williams-area CHP Lieutenant Doug Ferguson said such commendations are rarely given.
“Even if he wasn’t an officer, he would have helped out,” said Ferguson. “That’s just the type of person he is.”
Close said he has not spoken to the woman since the incident but has heard that she is seeking professional help.
Close has been with the CHP for three and a half years and relocated to the Williams area Department in December.