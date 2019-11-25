The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced it will be conducting a maximum enforcement period (MEP), deploying all available officers starting at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from Yuba-Sutter CHP.
Officers will be looking for unsafe driving, impaired or distracted driving, unsafe speed and vehicle occupants who aren’t wearing a seat belt.
According to the release, Thanksgiving is “one of the deadlier holidays on our roadways” with 59 people killed in collisions in California in 2018 over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
“Holiday travel can be stressful. By putting some simple safety measures in place, motorists can help keep themselves and others safe on the road this weekend,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley.
“Most important, before you head out, ensure everyone inside the vehicle has their seat belt on, and if there are children along for the ride, check that they are secure in the back seat in the appropriate child safety seat.”
MEP data found that 43 percent of those killed in collisions last year were not wearing a seat belt. Designating a sober drive is another way of keeping roads safe. According to the release, CHP made 931 arrests last year for driving under the influence during the MEP period.